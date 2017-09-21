AMRIT Pharmacy Inauguration

With the aims to provide quality and affordable medicines to the patients and public as a whole the honourable Health and Family Welfare Minister Smti. R.Warjri today inaugurated the AMRIT Pharmacy at Civil hospital Shillong.

AMRIT or (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implant for Treatment) is an initiative taken up by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India with Life Care Limited (HLL) as its distributor. The AMRIT Civil Hospital will be among the 103rd such pharmacy in the country. Though there is one in NEIGHRIMS Hospital but the AMRIT in Civil Hospital is the first such kind of pharmacy in collaboration with Government of Meghalaya.

Speaking during the inauguration programme Warjri said that it is a privileged for the state to have such kind of hospital in order to provide better affordable medicines to the public. She also added that the state government is working out with HLL to implement 9 more such pharmacy in all district of Meghalaya.

Shri H.M. Shangpliang IAS government of Meghalaya also added that MHIS card will also be link to this pharmacy for the benefit of the cards holder.

The other dignitaries present during the inauguration ceremony were Dr.D. Lyngdoh Diretor of Health and Service (MCH&FW), Smti Rupa Chakraborty HLL,Regional Manager (East), Dr. (Mrs.) B. Mawlong Jt. Director of Health Servicess (S.S) Civil Hospital and staff of Civil Hospital.