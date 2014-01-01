Whole Meghalaya be like "Mawlynnong"

With the newly open Sanitary Landfill for disposal of processed rejects and inert waste at Marten the Government of Meghalaya is keen on making the state a garbage free state from this year on ward. Dedicating the landfill site at Marten to the citizens of the city, Meghalaya Urban Affairs Minister, Shri R. V. Lyngdoh said that the landfill ensure that the waste generated are properly segregated and dumped in the site. Also the government is working out for other technological based solutions on waste management in order to make Meghalaya a garbage free state.

Lyngdoh also remind the public that the state government recently passed strictly law regarding littering in and around the state. Any person disobeying the lawful orders is liable to be arrested under section 102 of Meghalaya Police Act, 2010 and on conviction by a court of law will be liable to be fined Rs 5000. With his dream of making the whole Meghalaya Like “Mawlynnong” Lyngdoh said that “cleanliness should always begin at home.”