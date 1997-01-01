'Shri Ganga Prasad' The new Governor of Meghalaya

Shri Ganga Prasad the new Governor of Meghalaya was appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind along four other Governors and one Lt Governor.

Prasad began his political career in Bihar when he got elected as the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Bihar in 1994. He retained the position for 18 years. He was the member of the Jan Sangh from 1967.

Prasad in his political career was also the leader of the Bihar Legislative Council during the previous NDA government in the state and will replace B Purohit from his additional charge as governor of Meghalaya.

Born in 1937 he was elected as member of legislative council in 1994 where he continuously held his post till 2002. He had also held the post of Leader of Opposition in the legislative council from 1997-98 to 2005 and then became the leader of the ruling combine in the legislative council from 2005 to 2012 under the first Nitish-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar.



One of his four sons, Sanjeev Chaurasia, is a BJP MLA from Digha constituency in Patna district. Prasad is also the 'Pradhan', or chief, of Arya Samaj in Bihar and the chairman of Dadhichi Dehdaan Samiti, a Patna-based organisation for promoting voluntary organ donation. He heads the food grain dealers' association and Vaishya Mahasabha in Bihar.