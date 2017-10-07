Ramdas Bandu Athawale maiden visit to shillong

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and leader of Republican Party of India (RPI) A Ramdas Bandu Athawale paid a visit to shillong to officially establish his party in the region.

Speaking on a public meeting Shri Athawale remind the public that RPI (A) is a party that was established on the principle of Baba Ambedkar hence the main objective of this party is to help in the upliftment of the minorities. He stress on ensuring that the central government is doing all it can to ensure that people with disabilities get equal justice in terms of education, jobs in both state and central sector and equal pension for long terms. He asked the State Government to strictly follow the guidelines of 4 per cent reservation for persons with disabilities in the State Government jobs. He also said he would write to the state government to setup up more government schools for differently abled children in the state as there is only private school for disabled children. He assured the people that the centre is ready to grant fund for establishment of such schools.

He stress on saying that the party is not against any reservation but instead reservation should be given to those deserving candidate. Shri Athawale is quite impressed with the co-existence in the state where people of different communities continued to live in peace and harmony but criticized the government for lack of development.

Interestingly the Minister want the Government of Meghalaya to follow a similar law like Assam where a maximum of 15 percent deduction of salary of state government employees if there not looking after their aged parents.