PDF unveil its Symbol

The People’s Democratic Party (PDF) has finally unveiled its “Candle” symbol ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections. Earlier this month the Election Commission has released the symbol for the PDF on 3rd October while party was informed early on 9th October.

The party has also allowed Independent candidates to use candle as their symbol in the constituencies where the party does not field candidates. The unveiling of the election symbol of the PDF was attended by the party MDCs, ticket aspirants, and members. “With the allotment of a symbol to the PDF, our party now is complete,” said the party President Ivanlum Marbaniang during the function at the party’s office in Nongrim Hills locality. The general secretary of the party, Auspicious Lyngdoh, said the manifesto of the party is being put together and experts as well as youth are involved in the process.

Lyngdoh also informed the gathering that the candidates will be announced once the election committee is formed. As of now the party is in the process of forming the district committees and election committee whose duty is to decide on the candidates. The party is confident to feild candidates in all the 36 seats of Khasi-Jaintia Hills and also try to influence in the Garo Hills where the region constitute of 24 seats.