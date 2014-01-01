Comingone Ymbon to look into MPWU concerns

The ongoing peaceful protest by the Progressive Workers Union (MPWU) of the MeECL gain momentum when the Mr Comingone Ymbon Power Minister assured them that he will look into their concerns personally.

The Minister said he will look into the matter and he will gather information from the Management of MeECL. Meanwhile the union will continue its black flag and lunch time protest meetings across the state until the management called up for open discussions with MPWU on the various demands.

The demand of the workers include Leave, Gratuity and leave, Overtime, Bonus, PF, Employers State Insurance or ESI to ensure health coverage, accident compensation, Maternity benefits, crèches, protection from Sexual Harassment etc should be accorded to all workers of MeECL.

The Union will again meet the Labour Minister on Tuesday 24th October in this regard.