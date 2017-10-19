Teibor Pathaw PDF candidate

Teibor Pathaw of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) will face a tough battle against sitting UDP MLA Embhahlang Syiemlieh in the 2018 polls. He was chosen as the party’s candidate during a zonal committee meeting held at Mawlai Mawdatbaki. Pathaw promises to initiate corpus fund for the poor families and will bring central schemes for the development of the constituency. On elected Pathaw will open a charitable trust to assist the poor and the needy.

The General Secretary of the party Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphlang said, “If PDF comes to power we will empower the poor and the needy, agriculture policy will be discussed with farmer and youth policy will be discussed with the youth. Pathaw previously had contested in the 2013Assembly elections as an independent candidate but only came second.

In the upcoming elections Pathaw will face a tough battle against sitting Congress MDC Process T. Sawkmie and Sarita Nongpiur the wife of late Founder Cajee who is contesting as an independent candidate.