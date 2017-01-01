HYC, HANM oppose Toll Gate

The Hynniewtrep Achick National Movement (HANM) and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) have strongly opposed the motive of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to set up two toll gates in East and West Jaintia hills Districts.

The reason for this opposed is the unsatisfactory work done regarding the expansion of the highway. The size of the highway remains the same but the NHAI has only been repairing side drains besides adding black topping in repairing pot holes. Both the union want the HNAI to expand the roads where ever possible as Jaintia Hills District is quite busy in terms of transport.