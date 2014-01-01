D.D Lapang with C.B Syiem

Whether Congress veteran, had already conceded defeat from his Nongpoh stronghold. Being President of the Meghalaya Pradesh, Congress Committee, D.D Lapang would be the first person to congratulate C.B.Syiem, his main adversary during the ensuing State Legislative Assembly elections of Meghalaya. Lapang said, C.B Syiem was his co-party worker for more than 45 years until he left the party only the other day. C B Syiem had joined the National People’s Party.

D.D.Lapang further said, win or lose, it all depend on the voters of Nongpoh, being the nerve centre of Ri Bhoi, yet does not mind in shaking hands with C.B.Syiem, if he is defeated in the electoral contest.