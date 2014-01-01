No Tickets for Tom, Dick and Harry

The Nationalist Congress Party, while flexing its muscles, for the forth coming general elections in Meghalaya describe as an overwhelming response from the public and a lot of enthusiasm is generated. The party would not have any poll alliance. Candidates would be chosen, after a strict and thorough scrutiny. Tickets would be distributed from October 10 itself and the last date is fixed on November 30. NCP leader Sanbor Shullai, presently representing Laban constituency, said party tickets, would not be given to any Tom, Dick and Harry.