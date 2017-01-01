Mr. Prosonto Basumatary to compete for Mr. Universe

Mr. Prosonto Basumatary along with 17 other players including officials and team coach will represent India for the Mr. Universe Championships to be held at Budapest, Hungary from the 17th to 20th November 2017.

Earlier Basumatary was given the honour by The Meghalaya Body Building and Fitness Association (MBBFA) which is affiliated to World Amateur Body Building Association (WABBA). Mr. Basumatary who is a constable in the Meghalaya Police Department will be the first to represent Meghalaya in this prestigious body building championship.