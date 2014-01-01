Women to empower Assembly Election 2018

More and more women contesters in the Assembly Election 2018 are surfacing, prominent among is none other than Agatha Sangma, youngest daughter of Purno Sangma who is making an appearance from South Tura from the National People Party. Agatha is not a stranger in the political field. She was the youngest minister of state in the UPA-II Manmohan Singh Government. Agatha has already started campaigning. It was Purno A. Sangma who formed the National People Party in 2012. The party is having two representatives in the Assembly. The NPP was formed in Jowai in a meeting convened by Purno Sangma in the presence of the NPP advisors Phidalai Toi. The National President Conrad K. Sangma is confident that Agatha being one of the aspirants would work for the interest to uplift the women folk in Garo Hills and also the state. Agatha would have therefore proved her worth and the parties interest facing the challenges of congress leaders for urban affairs, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh stated that NPP is in “a world of delusion”.