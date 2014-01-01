BJP leadership crisis in Meghalaya

Congress leaders and minister Urban Affairs of Meghalaya, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh is seemly playing the role of soothsayer as he openly pronounced that “BJP will lose Gujarat this time”. His prediction is apparently based upon the fact that BJP chief Amit Shah is constantly postponing his visit to Meghalaya, time and again. Ronnie said “believe me the BJP will be defeated in the upcoming Gujarat polls” adding that BJP had lost to the congress in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-election with a margin of over 2 Lakhs votes. He said that this is an indication of things to come one day and will wave the magic wand so that the BJP would come into power. Ronnie V. Lyngdoh refuted the statement of Rupam Goswami, BJP spokesperson of Assam that the congress is facing leadership crisis in Meghalaya. Lyngdoh also predicted that history will repeat itself that those leaving the congress will not survive in politics.