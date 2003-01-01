PDF at Nartiang “The summer capital of Jaintiapur”

The newly formed Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) has now set foot in Jaintia hills at NARTIANG KNOWN TO BE THE SUMMER CAPITAL OF Jaintiapur of the Syiem Sutnga Kings. The named Jaintia derived from princess Jayanti. Nartiang would however be an interesting battle ground. The PDF has fielded an old war horse Draison Kharshiong who had represented Nartiang in the past and now would lock horn with Sniawbhalang Dhar a former Cabinet Minister. Bah Draison Kharshing was a onetime legislative assembly representative during 2003-2008 also member of the Jaintia Hills Districts Council in 1989-1994-1999 to 2004 from Moobakhen- Khanduli Constituency. A note of promise that he would spent half of his salary as public representative toward the welfare of Nartiang Constituency.