Demonetisation

Bang Bang!!

C.A. Arihant Kumar Baid

Signaling profound resolve and conviction to combat the menace of black money and willingness to take difficult measures for achieving considerable long term benefits, Prime Minster Narendra Modi on the evening of November 8, 2016 announced cancellation of the legal tender character of the high denomination bank notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1000.

Department of Economics Affairs, Ministry of Finance vide press release dated November 8 reckoned the purpose behind government’s move that demonetisation would curb terror financing through the proceeds of Fake Indian Currency Notes and use of such funds for subversive activities such as espionage, smuggling of arms, drugs and other contrabands into India and for eliminating Black Money. Government’s resolve and willingness to curb black money was once again echoed with no holds barred on November 13 when in Goa Prime Minster made fiery speech and showed determination to go all out to make the demonetisation move a success.

