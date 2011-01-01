/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

The Shocking Incident of Silapathar-Assam

By Dwaipayan Dasgupta

Delivering any hot or provocative speeches anywhere in a public meeting or rally or, even vandalism that threatens to tear apart the existing social fabric in a region, disturbing the communal peace and harmony is vehemently condemnable. Such act can lead to a train of violence and counter-violence, with far-reaching consequences.

In fact, this kind of speech whoever dares to make, ultimately slows down the wheel of development in a State that triggers a feeling of hatred among diverse communities living together on a good term and threatens to embitter the existing decades-old brotherly relationship among them all. People who indulge in vandalism, or incite a set of people in a pubic rally or meeting, against the State authority or a particular community on unconvincing ground, should be awarded exemplary Punishment, so that other people with vested interests do not dare to make a replay of it in the near future.

To read the further article please get your copy of Eastern Panorama March issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail to contact @easternpanorama.in