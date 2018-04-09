Face to Face with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

HJ : Congratulations on becoming the youngest Chief Minister of Meghalaya? What are your priorities and how will you take things ahead?

CS : First it is very important to ensure that we start to improve the overall work culture and governance. Delivering accountability, basic administrative work culture needs to improve. I am not saying it’s bad but I just feel it can improve. First I will ensure that we try to inculcate positive attitude and also try to ensure that whatever steps we can take from our side to get governance, efficiency and have suffered specially students. I am not saying we can change everything in one day or one year because it’s a very complicated issue but our effort will be there and a lot of attention will be paid to education. Other social sectors like health are very critical to us.

We feel the health care is not at the level where it should be and we will focus on that. Infrastructure in terms of roads and power is another area which is very important to us specially rural roads, connectivity for the farmers so that they can sell their products into the market and send it. Telecom connectivity is very critical implementation to a better level which is the first challenge. Then obviously when that happens and better governance comes in then there are certain sectors that are important to us. As a government we want to ensure that socio-economic sectors are given a lot of importance. Sectors like agriculture, horticulture, and community development, veterinary are very critical to the masses. Number two a very important sector for us is education. We feel that education has been suffering a lot. Not blaming anybody but there has been a lot of challenges in the education sector and because of that people have suffered specially students. I am not saying we can change everything in one day or one year because it’s a very complicated issue but our effort will be there and a lot of attention will be paid to education. Other social sectors like health are very critical to us. We feel the health care is not at the level where it should be and we will focus on that. Infrastructure in terms of roads and power is another area which is very important to us specially rural roads, connectivity for the farmers so that they can sell their products into the market and send it. Telecom connectivity is very critical so that farmer’s, student’s people who need to make important calls in emergency situations can do so. Power is very critical for us. We want to ensure that we will be able to achieve a target that all are connected to power. We want to ensure that all our houses are connected to power. It’s not easy. Big challenge but we will try our best and give it a shot. Youth is very important, employment, tourism food processing like that many sectors on which we will be focusing.

HJ : Agriculture very important. Majority of Meghalaya is an agrarian society. We are still not an organic state. Are you planning on it?

Harsh Jhuhjhunwala

To read the further article please get your copy of Eastern Panorama March issue @http://www.magzter.com/IN/Hill-Publications/Eastern-Panorama/News/ or mail to contact @easternpanorama.in