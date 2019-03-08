/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

One such incident that had sent shivers down our spine with its having been extremely horrendous in nature was the much-talked about the terrorist onslaught that had come about on the high-security Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district around 3.30 pm on Thursday that is on February 14 last. The unprovoked attack that had left 49 CRPF troopers dead, was essentially the worst-ever terror attack in the trouble-torn Kashmir valley, which is constantly being the newspapers-headline stories across the globe since growing insurgency had started raising its ugly head in 1989 and shook the international community. Furthermore, the district itself is an insurgency hotbed.

In a strong message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15 said the terrorists have committed their “worst mistake” by kicking 49 CRPF troopers in Jammu and Kashmir and said their backers will pay “a very big price”. Modi’s comment came a day after the Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility of the attack resulting deafening explosion on that hapless day in Pulwama.

Raising an accusing finger at Pakistan without any reference to it, Modi said,” If our neighbour which is totally isolated in the world, thinks it can destabilize India through its tactics and conspiracies, it ....a huge mistake”.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on February14, tweeted, “today’s dastardly attack on the CRPF in Pulwama (J&K) was extremely painful and disturbing. I bow to each and every CRPF Jawans who sacrificed his life in service. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured”.

Literally, in the happenings, the villain of the piece was Adil Ahmad Dar. The dreaded Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) which claimed the responsibility for the bloodbath, said that the suicide bomber was its one of the commanders and the suicide bomber. It was he, who to our utter dismay, had rammed his 350-kg explosives-laden car into a CRPF bus at Lethpora in Pulwama district about 30 km from Srinagar when a 78-vehicle convoy carrying as many as 2,547 CRPF personnel was heading from the transit camp in Jammu and Kashmir. In the incident, 49 of the security personnel who were returning from leave were reportedly killed, many others seriously wounded. Adil Ahmad, 22 was a school dropout from Gundibag village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district known as the insurgency-infested region. He quit school in March 2017 and joined the Pakistan-based terror outfit, the JeM headed by Masood Mizhar. Officials said, they tried heart & soul to count as dead-bodies were disfigured beyond recognition by explosion. This itself is a vivid reflection of how meticulously Adil used deadly explosives to wipe out not only himself but the CRPF troopers on board as well.

What has quite reasonably left investigators into real tizzy is the scale in which the assault was carried out that too, in the most heavily-guarded highway in the country, given that most of the leadership have been wiped out over the past couple of years. As per media inputs, Adil Ahmed Dar was the third local “fidayeen or sucide” terrorist recruited by Jaish-e-Mahammod for a big suicide attack. But in reality, he danced to the tune of the Pakistan-based terror groups led by its Army and the intelligence agency.

A similar equally shocking terror attack took place on one of the crowded pavements all along an arterial road of French’s fashionable capital city, Paris sometime in July, 2016 when a terrorist in the guise of a civilian, drove a vehicle into crowds of pedestrians killing many people and injuring several others.

This is, however, not the first time that such an unprovoked terror attack took place in the Kashmir valley. Earlier, in 2001, for example, about 38 people were killed when a vehicle rigged with explosives drove into the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly complex.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, arrested by the

Pakistani rangers was back on Indian soil on 1 March, at 9:25 pm. He had to undergo an immigration process and a one-page visa had been issued so he could enter the country. People from all sphere of nation praised Abhinandan Varthaman’s courage, grace and presence of mind under extreme pressure. Be it politician or Bollywood stars, all welcomed the warrior, who was held captive by Pakistan for two days.

