Sikkim, the erstwhile independent Buddhist kingdom which is located in the Eastern Himalaya, got merged with the Indian Union on 16 May 1975 and became the 22nd and second smallest state of the country. This hilly and landlocked state which covers an area of 7096 sq. km. and inhabited by 6.19 lakhs population (2011 Census) is sandwiched between three international borders— Tibet (Autonomous Region of China) to the north and northeast, Bhutan to the southeast and Nepal to the west. In the southern side, the state shares hardly 80 km. border with Darjeeling District of West Bengal of Indian Union. Its climate ranges from sub-tropical in the south to tundra in the north. The state experiences a climate with temperatures seldom exceeding 28°C in summer and the average annual temperature is around 18°C. Besides other small ethnic groups, the Bhutia, the Lepcha and the Nepali are the three major communities living in the state. Considering the topographical condition and socio-cultural proximity to the people of India’s North Eastern Region (NER), Sikkim was bracketed in the North Eastern Council (NEC) in 2003 and since then it has been one of the sister states of NER.

While conceptualising the term ‘development’, we often treat it in the economic perspective, t hough it has many dimensions. Though growth of GDP is crucial to development it is not enough for overall development of a nation in a broader sense which includes social, political, cultural and many others. Development is a dynamic process. The process is required to ensure reduction/elimination of various socioeconomic evils such as inflation, unemployment, social and economic inequality, exclusion, etc. Development is nothing but transformation of an economy from a relatively backward to an advanced state. It encompasses both quantitative and qualitative growth accompanied with institutional changes. With this background, development status of the Himalayan state of Sikkim vis-à-vis India is assessed by using some basic socioeconomic and political parameters.

Economic Aspects of Development

Though David Pilling heavily criticised the methodology of measuring economic development through the lens of income, especially the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in case of a nation and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the case of a state, one cannot easily ignore William Petty’s conventional way of understanding economic status of a country/region that basically focusses on income aspect. Sikkim being an agro-based economy, economic growth has been very slow until recently. With the introduction of the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy in 2007 (NEIIPP 2007), state’s economy has expanded significantly thereafter. Growth rates of GSDP in the state has been more or less same with that of the growth rates of GDP of the nation in the current decade and it is hovering around 7 percent. Like India, the per capita growth rate of income in Sikkim has also been increasing to the extent of around 6 percent during the same period (Table 1).

Table 1: GSDP Growth Rate (in %) at Constant Prices Year GSDP/GDP Per Capita GSDP/ GDP Sikkim India Sikkim India 2012-13 2.29 5.50 1.14 4.10 2013-14 6.07 6.40 5.05 5.10 2014-15 7.90 7.40 6.88 6.40 2015-16 9.93 8.20 8.73 6.90 2016-17* 6.75 7.10 5.59 5.90 2017-18** 6.85 6.70 5.87 5.40 Average 6.63 6.90 5.54 5.63 Note: *** imply provisional and quick estimates respectively Source: DESM&E, Govt. of Sikkim.

Despite the state being land-locked and hilly, the secondary sector has made a significant progress in the state’s economy. It is now identified as the fastest growing sector with 33.91 per cent annual compound growth rate during the period from 2004-05 to 2015-16. The share of the secondary sector to state’s GSDP has jumped significantly after 2008. It recorded to the tune of 59.54 percent in 2015 (Fig. 1) mainly because of manufacturing sector (Fig. 2). Further, within the manufacturing, the share of pharmaceutical activities has been very magnificent after NEIIPP 2007. As a result of which, drug formulations and biologicals have contributed around 67 per cent to the total exports of the state in 2017-18.

With the introduction of NEIIPP 2007 and coming up of industrial sector, especially the pharma companies, the educated urban unemployment rate has gone down drastically from 4.9 per cent in 1993-94 to 0.1 per cent in 2009-10. Of course, educational infrastructure has increased and many private universities, apart from the two public universities (Sikkim University/Central University and Sikkim State University) have come up in the state. Literacy rate has increased from 68.81 percent in 2001 to 81.42 percent in 2011. Comparison of the state’s urban educated unemployment rate (15 years +) with that of the nation reveals an impressive picture of Sikkim state.

The unemployment (urban educated 15+) rate of Sikkim in 1999-00 was 12.1 per cent compared to 7.9 per cent at the all India level. But the trend had already altered in 2009-10, after the northeast industrial policy, estimated at 0.1 per cent in Sikkim as compared to 5.4 per cent at the all India level (Fig. 3). However, health infrastructure in the state in terms of number of Sub-Centres, PHCs and Community Health Centres is poor and have been rather declining from 2005 to 2011. Percentage of Public Health Centre (PHC) functioning with three doctors and above is observed to be zero as compared to 6.89 percent at the national level.

Basic Infrastructure and Image of the State