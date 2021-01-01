/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

With the war games of Beijing increasing in Arunachal Pradesh sector, the Indian Army has made elaborate arrangement to give befitting reply to any misadventure that the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) of China may indulge in immediate future.

Under the given circumstances when 13th rounds of India-China army level talks have failed to ease the border tension, the fear of PLA-misadventure looms large. Arunachal Pradesh needs to be cautious but not panic. Fire spewing dragons are imaginary but the Smerch guns of the Indian Army are real.

The Smerch guns stationed along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh sector can launch a salvo of 48 rockets in 40 seconds thus neutralising any misadventure of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).

In India, Arunachal Pradesh is the land where sun shines first. It will also be the land to mark the setting of Chinese sun in the Himalayan region.

However, red always signifies danger. Hence, the Red Communist China cannot be underestimated from the strategic defence point.

Being one of the few countries of the world that does not stand to reason or respect the historical treaties, China does not honour the McMahon Line that clearly defined the boundary line between New Delhi and Beijing.

China does not accept the 890 kilometers McMahon Line. Here, the risk of Arunachal Pradesh looms large as China is traditionally marked by uncertainties in its behavior. It is natural. Can dragons be trusted? No, obviously not.

The McMahon Line was the result of the India-Tibet Shimla Treaty of 1914. Though it is a 107 years old agreement, China does not accept this. Since Tibet was independent in 1914, China was not one of the signatories of the Shimla Treaty. However, a treaty signed by the previous government is usually honoured and ratified.

But the Communist China is not doing it. Under that historic treaty, Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh and the southern part of Tibet made part of India. Now, after 107 years, China refuses to accept this. It claims Tawang as its own territory.

India claims the McMahon Line as the ‘Line of Actual Control (LAC)'.

The Chinese dragon PLA is showing full war preparedness along the Arunachal Pradesh sector LAC besides creating three Chinese villages with residential houses constructed at a place in Arunachal Pradesh just 5 KM from the Bum La pass thus endangering the Northeast India.

