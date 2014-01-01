/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

550 MW Power Project facing cancelation

The Meghalaya government is set to cancel several power projects of over 550 MW that are pending with private power companies. There are over 16 power projects mostly undertaken by private power companies since 2007 out of which several project are facing the threat of scraping.



There are approximately 6 power project that could face cancelation after the meeting that would commence on 2nd of November. These projects includes Umduna (57 MW), Umjaut (69 MW), Rangmaw project (65 MW), Kynshi Stage II project (325 MW), Narringre (300 MW), Shallang (60 MW).