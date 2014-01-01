/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Congress-Led Government turn blind eye to employment

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief general secretary of Meghalaya D.K. Gupta slammed the Congress-led government in Meghalaya for closing its eyes on unemployment problems. In a statement issued on Thursday the LJP chief general secretary said after visiting many villages in the LJP chief general secretary, he has find out that there are many challenges faced by the youth in the State in terms of employment

The Chief said “The problem is not because the State does not have employment opportunities, but it is evidently due to the negligence of the State Government”. He added that there are many industries in the State like Khasi, Jaintia and Ri Bhoi districts but the present government has chosen to close its eyes on this unemployment problem, and did not focus on welfare of the youth.

He reminded the press that Agreement was made by the Meghalaya government with business houses to provide employment as per the Industrial policy of 1997. A contract was signed by the Government from these big business houses to employ local youths and to restrict these private business houses to hire people from outside the state in running their industries.

The LJP chief had asked the government to strictly abide and enforce the memorandum of understanding signed with these business houses.