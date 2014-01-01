/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Congress-Led government is shielding Shangpliang- P.N. Syiem

Suspended Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (CEM) Pynshngaiñlang N. Syiem accused the Congress-led Meghalaya government of shielding bureaucrat-turned-politician H.M. Shangpliang, who is set to contest from Mawsynram constituency in THE 2018 Election.

Syiem who is both MLA and MDC alleged that Shangpliang has misused his position as IAS officer in many occasions prior his joining in politics but the congress led government instead of taking action him it is protecting him. In the past there was a demand from several quarters that action should be taken against Shangpliang, after a video clip surface showing Shangpliang attending a meeting of a political party. Talking to the press on Thursday Syiem said “He (Shangpliang) should be punished as per service rules of both the Centre and state governments.”

Shangpliang’s took voluntary retirement in October before officially joining Congress recently.