Church leaders clarify on Adhaar enrolment

In the year 2015 the Synod had circulated letters to all its units regarding ‘Aadhaar’ and its resemblance to that number of the beast “666” which is from the Bible. To clarify on its stand The Khasi-Jaintia Presbyterian (KJP) Synod Sepngi has called out to the people that Aadhaar enrolment should be based on people’s decision. Rev W.C. Khongwir, Chairman of Synod’s Social and Economic Life Development Department (SELDD) told the press that “We have clarified in the letters circulated to all units of the Church that there is no connection between ‘Aadhaar’ and that of number ‘666’ from the Bible and people should feel free whether to accept or reject ‘Adhaar’.

Furthermore the SELDD will organize “Festival of Peace” at Lyngktop Field, Mawphlang on 2nd of December to strengthen the bonds of friendship and understanding with other communities in the state. The main objective of this festival is to unite the whole Khasi community irrespective of faith and beliefs.