67th of Bharat Scout and Guides Foundation Day

Today Governor of Meghalaya Shri Ganga Prasad facilitated the newly inducted Patron of the Meghalaya Bharat Scouts & Guides on the occasion of the 67th Foundation Day Bharat Scouts and Guides’. This day is also celebrated as the Flag Day. His Excellency gave away the Rajya Puraskar Certificates to 40 Guides, 28 Scouts, 8 Rovers and 2 Rangers in a ceremony which was held at Raj Bhavan Shillong.

The Foundation Day was graced by the President in charge, MBSG, Shri. P.S. Thangkhiew, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Shri. K N Kumar and officials and members of the Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides (MBSG).