Menu

Deprecated: Non-static method JSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/easternp/public_html/templates/gk_news/lib/framework/helper.layout.php on line 175

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplication::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/easternp/public_html/includes/application.php on line 539

Deprecated: Non-static method JSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/easternp/public_html/templates/gk_news/lib/framework/helper.layout.php on line 175

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplication::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/easternp/public_html/includes/application.php on line 539
User Rating:  / 0
PoorBest 
View Comments

KHADC to oppose MMDC rights on mining

P.N. Syiem Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has condemned the decision of the Meghalaya Government for trying to handover the mining policy to the Meghalaya Mineral Development Corporation (MMDC) without consulting the Council. The aim of the Government is to give MMDC the rights to mine limestone and coal.

 

The chief said that this decision of the government is an insult to the Council and violation of the Sixth Scheduled which is unconstitutional. He also added that if the MMDC get its rights, land owners will suffer as their land would be seizes and people will lose their rights on natural resources.