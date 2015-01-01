KHADC to seek MHA clarification on VAB

: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::createThumbnail() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkSpecialImages() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateName() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkCache() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateName() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateNameOutput() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkSpecialImages() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::avatarURL() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::createThumbnail() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkSpecialImages() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateName() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkCache() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateName() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateNameOutput() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkSpecialImages() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::avatarURL() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::createThumbnail() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkSpecialImages() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateName() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkCache() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateName() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateNameOutput() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkSpecialImages() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::avatarURL() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::createThumbnail() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkSpecialImages() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateName() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkCache() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateName() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::translateNameOutput() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::getRealPath() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Thumbs::checkSpecialImages() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::avatarURL() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line: Non-static method NSP_GK4_Utils::cutText() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context inon line