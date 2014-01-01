Menu

Mary Kom wins 5th gold medal

Mary Kom continues her aggressive form by clinching the gold medal in the light-flyweight category of the Asian Women’s Boxing Championship in Ho Chi Minh City. The 2012 London Olympic medalist, who returned to her preferred 48-kg weight category after five years of competing in 51-kg had earlier won four gold’s and a silver in her five previous appearances at the event

Mary added yet another feather to her already illustrious career as she defeated North Korea’s Kim Hyang-Mi to clinch her fifth gold in the Asian Boxing Championship and first in the 48-kg weight category.

 

The 34-year-old from the start had come out aggressively against her opponent to get an early lead throughout the bout in the 48-kg weight category. With her intensive strike and defence Mary defeated her opponent by a unanimous decision.