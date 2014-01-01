/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

State need to come up with more skill development programme” - Warjri

Smti. Roshan Warjri Minister of Health and Family Welfare gave away the State Award for Handicraft Artisans for the year 2016-2017 and Certificates to the participants of the Skill Development Training Programme on Packaging to Unemployed Youth and Entrepreneurs in a function organized by the Skill Development Training Programme.

Speaking on the occasion Warjri said that it was high time for the youth of the State to train themselves in different skills as government jobs are getting scarce. She reminds the people that the State Award has been instituted by the Government to give incentive and create awareness on different sources of livelihood. She added that the handloom and other products of the State were in high demand due to the quality of craftsmanship and thus stressed on the importance of packaging and marketing for entrepreneurs to move ahead for better and sustainable livelihood.

Other speaker during the function was Additional Chief Secretary, Mr. P. W. Ingty. The State Awardees for Handicraft Artisans received a cash award of Rs.50, 000/-, a trophy and a certificate while the participants of the Skill Development Training Programme were conferred with a certificate for their participation.