TUR oppose the Meghalaya Community Participation & Public Services Social Audit Act, 2017

The Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) has strongly opposed the implementation of the Meghalaya Community Participation and Public Services Social Audit Act, 2017 in its present form. Angela Rangad said that the Act which was meant for ‘community participation’ was legislated without any ‘community participation’ or pre-legislative consultation.

Six months after the Bill was passed, the government decided to hold a small ‘consultation’ with select group of CSOs in the presence of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, K.N.Kumar, IAS, B. Dhar IAS (nominated – retired), she said while stating that TUR was also one of those invited to the said meeting.

The TUR also raise questions at the State Social Audit Council by claiming that this Social Audit is not an independent body because all the members of the council are government nominees. The ‘’ without any announcement of vacancy or criterion of appointment goes against the very principle of independence and transparency claimed TUR.

Meanwhile, the TUR demanded that the Act needs to be amended in a consultative process and the rules for the implementation of the Act need to be framed in a consultative and transparent manner.