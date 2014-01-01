/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

1 A new gender twist emerged in the ensuing 2018 Assembly Election.

Cutting across political parties lines, the women wing of the greater Mawlai People’s Union have backed up power to see that Kong Sarita Lyngdoh Nongpuir comes through and voice specially the cause of women folk not only of Mawlai but of the entire state. Mawlai has 42 thousand voters out of which 21 thousand are women. This is therefore a new force that had come light for the first time in history of election in Meghalaya highlighting the matrilineal tradition of the people. Kong Sarita has a political background being the wife of late Founder Strong Cajee who had represented the constituency earlier. Mawlai in the outskirt of Shillong cover over 26 localities. Kong Sarita’s campaign is to visit every household. Yet she says “not to promise anything” she would only asses the genuine needs of the women folk and the people at large and implement work schemes accordingly.