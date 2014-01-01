/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The Hills State People Democratic Party (HSPDP) one of the oldest regional party which lost its founder Bah Hopingstone Lymngdoh just recently is the first party to have come out with the an election agenda, outlining, main issues in safeguarding the interest of the indigenous people of the state to see that the state is protected under Article 371 of the constitution of India, for protection of custom, land holding, administration of justice. The HSPDP would want the implementation of the Inner Line Permit while at the same time opposing entry of passenger trains into the state. The HSPDP is having a pre-poll understanding with the United Democratic Party (UDP), yet would be contesting against each other in what so called “friendly match”. Yet the fact is even is these so called “friendly match” and there can never be a result of joint winners. The HSPDP Chief Ardent Basiawmoit also talked of a “common voice” between HSPDP and UDP possibly singing the same song.