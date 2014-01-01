/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Is BJP "communal Govt" in NE region?

The congress which would go all out single handed in ensuing Meghalaya legislative election has termed the Modi’s Government in New Delhi as a “communal government” which does not fit into the mindset of the Northeastern Region. Voicing this opinion the All India Congress Committee, Minority department said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot stand at its own fit and strength and is depending on other parties such as the National People Party (NPP), to come about in understanding, forming a post alliance in forming a government which would not work. Therefore the BJP is only dreaming of capturing power in Meghalaya with anti-minority policies. The NPP however would not be banking in other parties whether national or regional having a good standing on its feet at the present.