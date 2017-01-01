/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

Seng Kut Snem 2017 concluded

The Seng Khasi members following the traditional Khasi faith or the Niam Khasi today gather to pay their respects to God, the Almighty. This celebration is a form of Community Prayer for protection of the distinct identity of the Khasi Race. This festival of the indigenous Khasi faith and culture ‘Seng Kut Snem’ is being celebrated from fire brigade playground and concluded at Weiking Field with great thousands of Khasi faithful. Youth elderly men and women dressed in colorful traditional attires took part in the celebrations.

In a nutshell the ‘Seng Kut Snem’ is a festival that is observed to mark the Seng Khasi Movement. This day is celebrated to mark the beginning of the renaissance and awakening of the Khasi community.

Before concluding at Weiking Ground the faithfulls took part in a colorful cultural procession known as "Iaid Pyni Riti" depicting the different facets of the indigenous culture and faith. The procession culminated at the Lympung Weiking where prayers were offered to the God the Creator and lectures on the Khasi faith and ways of life are delivered followed by a cultural programme. Meanwhile, major attractions of the festival are the dances performed. Men and women dressed in colourful traditional outfits and jewelries danced to the beat of the drums and flute.