UDP announced three more candidates

The United Democratic UDP general secretary and Nongthymmai MLA Jemino Mawthoh has announced another three candidates for the upcoming 2018 Assembly elections. These aspirants include Mangkara Pathaw, son of former chief minister J.D. Rymbai, who will be contesting from Umroi constituency.

The other candidates are Nujor Sungoh, son of former MLA Mihsalan Suchiang, who will be contesting from Mookaiaw constituency, and Nehru Suting from Pynursla constituency.

While speaking to the press Mawthoh said that the party will also hold its general council meeting on December 15 in which the party’s manifesto and road map will be released and have also asked all the district units to organize public rallies in all the districts to understand the agenda of the people ahead of the election.UDP announced three more candidates.

