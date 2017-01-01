/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Hike in salary.. a political gimmick??

It may be a bonus for the state government employees of Meghalaya for the enhance pay, specially to meet domestic expenses and rise in prices of essential commodities. As winter season is knocking at the door, government employees can also afford in buying warm clothings and heating systems. However a pertinent question is being raised, why this pay hike should come around just before the general elections to the state legislative assembly. Is it a ploy or gimmick to indirectly buy votes as questioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This is a good question mark. Yet it all depend on the intelligence of the voters, that the hike in their salaries, is what is due to them. It should not be considered as any free gift or a bribe to garner votes. The pay increase is 268%. A bigger question mark is from where the government would dig out all this money.