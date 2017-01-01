/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Threat against Anti party Activities

The Congress party has threatened to punish and take severe action against party members including cabinet ministers for anti party activities that can accuse the weakening of the party in the ensuing assembly polls. The state Congress has also brought to the notice of the high command of the activities of the rebels. Prominent among these are two cabinet ministers Rowell Lyndoh who was also former Deputy Chief Minister and also Prestone Tynsong. However it is a foregone conclusion that the Congress rebels would not heed to the party dictate. The situation therefore does not augur well for the Congress, especially at this crucial juncture when the party needs a boost up to face the election battle to capture as many seats as possible so as to retain power in the governance of the state. It has to be seen whether the Congress would only issue show cause notices to rebel legislators or to expel them outright from the party.