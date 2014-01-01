/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

BJP at slow and steady race

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems not to be in a hurry in the race for the 2018 assembly elections even when it is expected that some of the sitting legislators would join the party. The main object of the BJP is to keep at bay the Congress, a party which had ruled the roost for so long in Meghalaya mainly because the regional parties cannot keep themselves together. This time however the regional parties are attempting to bind together, yet with no sign of specific seriousness. The BJP however is executing the plan in strengthening the party at all levels. The BJP has not made known the candidates. So there is a kind of a veil of secrecy in the BJP camp which can be a tactical move in the chess board of political games. The party is however awaiting the blessing and presence of the Prime Minister himself who is expected to set foot in Shillong next month.