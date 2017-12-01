/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

‘Treat HIV positive people with love’- Meena Kharkongor

Meena Kharkongor the chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, while addressing on the occasion of ‘World AIDS Day’ said that “there must be a concerted effort to look after HIV positive people with love, support, and quality treatment’. The Chairperson of MSCPCR encouraged the people to treat the victims with respect and dignity, she also stress on awareness and support and not to stigmatize and discriminate such people.

Kharkongor was addressing during the celebration of ‘World AIDS Day’ at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Indian Culture Research, Shillong. She also reminds the people that the Commission welcomes any coordination for this cause from Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) or any organisation.