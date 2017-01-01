/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Poor Best

MLA’s salary reduced by Rs 8000/-

During the Cabinet Meeting the Meghalaya Government has decided to cut down the salaries of MLA’s by Rs 8000/-. While speaking to media person Dr. Mukul Sangma said that irrespective of timings, Government had to do what it considered good. And it is wrong to alleged everything as election gimmick.

The news was delivered by Parliamentary Affairs minister, MM Danggo. During the last budget session this year, the salaries of MLAs were raised to Rupees two lakh ten thousand hence with this cut the total salary will be Rupees two lakh two thousand. With the reduction of MLA’s salary it is also expected that the Government would be forced to increase the salary of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and all the ministers.