D.C appeal citizens to maintain cleanliness

The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District has strongly advised all citizens to follow a systematic collection, segregation, disposal, and overall management of waste to maintain the cleanliness of Shillong city from public and private amenities across the City.

The Commissioner wants immediate response and participation of the public to save the streets, roadways, footpaths, public transportations, parking lots, open spaces, schools, colleges, hospitals, public offices, market areas etc. Strict action will also include for any offenders. These include an arrest and a fine of Rs. 5000 will be imposed upon conviction by a Court of Law.