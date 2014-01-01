/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

NCSK demand increment of sweepers benefits

Jagadish Hiremani representative of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) has asked the Meghalaya government to increase the salary of safaiwalas (sanitation workers) and reserve 5% seat in educational institutions to their dependents. The member during the meeting in Shillong brief the press that there are around 400 safaiwalas under the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) but only 98 are permanent workers of the board.

Hiremani who is the first official to Visit the state said it is the duty of the Government to lay out specific programmes of action towards elimination of inequalities in status, facilities, and opportunities for Safai Karamcharis under a time-bound action plan. He added that the state government to increase the salary of the safaiwalas from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10, 500 and to look into their welfare over all.