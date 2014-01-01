/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

HNYF demand the immediate removal of B.D.O

A delegation of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) met the Minister in-charge C&RD Comingone Ymbon to demand the immediate removal of Block Development Officer (BDO) of Mawthadraishan community and rural development block before the end of this year.

Banlang Sohphoh, the organization Finance Secretary while speaking to media persons said that they want an experience Officers in place of incumbent BDO L. Diengdoh, besides the removal of L. Lyngdoh the organization also demanded the government to repair the building of the block office.

He informed the press that the minister has promise the delegation that he would look into the matter but have not given them any assurance as to when action will be taken; meanwhile Sohphoh said that the Union would be compelled to take stern decision if the government fail to address the issues.