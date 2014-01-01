/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

BJP to follow same old tactics

With the election just couple month away the Meghalaya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finally admitted it incapability to project fresh faces and popular leaders hence following the same old style by embracing same set of MLAs from other parties.

BJP leader in-charge in Meghalaya Alphons Kannanthanam told reporters that “In politics you cannot completely get new faces, we need people with experience but wherever we have governments, those governments deliver, and that is a big difference.” This reaction is a result of BJP roping sitting MLAs to join its fold when earlier it had claimed to field only fresh faces.

Alphons added that the party need people from all segments of society who are experienced, but corruption is something that BJP will not compromise.