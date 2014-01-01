/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Chief Minister laid the base for the first state-sponsored University

Meghalaya Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma in the presence of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Zenith Sangma laid the base for the first state-sponsored university Captain Williamson Sangma State Technical University, Tura and College of Architecture and Urban Planning at Jewilgre in South West Garo Hills.

The Chief Minister while delivering his speech said that this university will cater to the state of Meghalaya and its campuses and study centre will be established in different parts of the country and globally. He informed that in 2011 a bill was passed and Rs. 19 cr has been sanctioned for construction of university building at Jewilgre which is about 20 km fromTura.Other officials present at the foundation programme were North Tura MLA, N R Marak, Raksamgre MLA L D Sangma, GHADC CEM Boston Marak, MDC’s Ismail Marak, J Sangma, K Marak, Co-Chairman, State Planning Board, F Ch Momin, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Cyril Darlong Diengdoh, ADC, H D B Sangma, Superintendent of Police, Bobby S. W. Momin, E.A.C D A Sangma and TMB Chairman Donbosh Marak were amongst those present at the gathering.