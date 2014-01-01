/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Inconsistency in political phase of Meghalaya elections??

The process of the Meghalaya elections, though started, yet the pace has not been picking up. Not a single political party has declared the final list of candidates and the shuffling of the cards is still going and yet to be distributed. However the present trend is that quite a number of new faces would take part in the poll race. The mood of the voters just like the changing weather pattern is yet to be stabilised, as there is an en-masse shift of allegiance, from one party to another in many of the constituencies. In the Shella constituency, for instance, which is the stronghold-fortress of the United Democratic Party (UDP) of Donkupar Roy, there is a shift of allegiance, where most of the voters are now supporting the newly Peoples Democratic Party (PDF), which is a threat to the confident and unbeaten UDP leader Donkupar Roy.