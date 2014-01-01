/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Yet another hard time for Congress in Meghalaya: DD Lapang backs off to contest in Assembly elections

Amidst this cold winter season, it is like throwing a bucketful of icy water on the Indian National Congress of Meghalaya, as D.D. Lapang, a five-time Chief Minister and President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress, had side-stepped from contesting the ensuing assembly elections. Nongpoh, has been the home ground of D.D. Lapang and this time it is just giving a walk-over to rival parties and contestants to fill the vacuum. However, Lapang has said that he would work for the party. But he would not have that energetic enthusiasm and commitment. In the meantime, the National People’s Party, (NPP), has propped up C.B. Syiem, to contest against Kong Rona Khymdeit of the United Democratic Party (UDP), both of whom are freshers in the Ri Bhoi political scenario. The Congress workers and supporters of Nongpoh are now left in a quandary.