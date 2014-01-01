/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

This election Meghalaya Congress unfortunate to face stalwart drop outs..

One by one, like rain drops from a leaf, the Congress stalwarts are dropping out, from facing the ensuing elections, which has surprised many. What are the underlying reasons is the big question. Leaders like Roshan Warjri, Roytre Christopher Laloo, Deathwell D. Lapang, all of whom can very well face the electoral battle for yet another term, have just dropped out of the scene. All along they had been part of the coalition government led by the Congress and that the Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had held the reins. However, all along he was a captain of a ship that was about to run a ground, or worst still of a ship that was always brewing a mutiny. Congress is unfortunate that its trusted lieutenants have just dropped out. The question is, can the Congress High Command, send in emergency life beats?