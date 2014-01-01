/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

KHNAM accused P.N Syiem of neglecting rule 128

The youth wing of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) accused KHADC chief executive member PN Syiem for not taking up the Rule 128 seriously.

the Union youth wing president Thomas Passah said that KHNAM had remind Syiem several times for the amendment of rule 128 of the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils), Rules, 1951 in order to prevent non-tribals from taking part in the election of district council but he (Syiem) did not pay any heed to their demands.

KHNAM also criticised the KHADC CEM for not being serious about amendment of the rule 128 despite MDC Adelbert Nongrum brought twice the matter to discussion in the District Council.