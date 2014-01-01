/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

H.D.R Lyngdoh aims for C.M post

After successfully joining congress H.D.R Lyngdoh aims of winning the upcoming election from Sohiong constituency. The Home Minister is also expecting to be the next Deputy Chief Minister or Chief Minister after victory in 2018. This big expectation of Lyngdoh is seen when veteran politician like R.C Laloo and D.D Lapang decided to bowed out from next year competition.

The former HSPDP leader said that being the Deputy Chief Minister will provide him more platforms to bring more development in the constituency.